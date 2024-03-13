Headinvest LLC Has $567,000 Stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Headinvest LLC decreased its stake in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 151 shares during the quarter. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in Crown Castle by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 23.2% during the third quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Crown Castle by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,134,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $932,682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Crown Castle by 4.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 94,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,702,000 after buying an additional 4,192 shares during the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CCI traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $111.31. The stock had a trading volume of 446,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,761,957. The business has a fifty day moving average of $109.62 and a 200 day moving average of $104.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $48.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.07, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.74. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.72 and a 12 month high of $136.29.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is presently 180.92%.

In other news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total transaction of $171,240.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,145,595.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Crown Castle from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised Crown Castle from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Crown Castle from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $107.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.33.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

