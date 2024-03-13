Headinvest LLC Has $683,000 Holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Headinvest LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 5.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 131,598.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,469,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $586,846,000 after buying an additional 4,466,451 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 159.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,966,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,975,000 after buying an additional 1,209,700 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 49.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,568,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,332,000 after purchasing an additional 521,820 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $48,242,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,354,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,976,000 after acquiring an additional 354,350 shares in the last quarter. 69.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Biotechnology ETF alerts:

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IBB traded up $0.42 on Wednesday, reaching $138.46. 546,713 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,890,329. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 1-year low of $111.83 and a 1-year high of $141.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $136.54 and its 200-day moving average is $128.14.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Biotechnology ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.124 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%.

(Free Report)

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.