Headinvest LLC Increases Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Headinvest LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,909 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Headinvest LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $5,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 124,379.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 598,876,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,134,857,000 after acquiring an additional 598,395,639 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 124,132,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,427,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726,718 shares during the period. Betterment LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 108,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,735,356,000 after acquiring an additional 2,711,916 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 76,186,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,330,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341,616 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,759,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,394,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930,476 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $50.12. 3,293,394 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,104,565. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $41.48 and a 1 year high of $50.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.91 and its 200 day moving average is $45.99. The firm has a market cap of $123.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

