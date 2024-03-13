Headinvest LLC Invests $831,000 in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Headinvest LLC bought a new position in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 40,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $831,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KVUE. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kenvue in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tamarack Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Kenvue in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Kenvue during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Kenvue during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Kenvue during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 11.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on KVUE. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.42.

Kenvue Price Performance

Shares of Kenvue stock traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $20.27. The stock had a trading volume of 3,123,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,532,680. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Kenvue Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.82 and a fifty-two week high of $27.80.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. Kenvue had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. Kenvue’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Kenvue Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th.

About Kenvue

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands.

