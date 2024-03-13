Headinvest LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Headinvest LLC reduced its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 675 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 87,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,187,000 after buying an additional 2,671 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $20,245,000. Advisory Resource Group boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 75.6% in the third quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 12,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 5,585 shares during the period. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $63,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHD traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,099,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,609,513. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.82. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $66.67 and a 12-month high of $79.53.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

