Headinvest LLC Purchases 146 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Headinvest LLC boosted its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 146 shares during the quarter. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Eaton in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ETN traded up $0.27 on Wednesday, hitting $298.01. 473,490 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,696,329. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $155.38 and a 52 week high of $303.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $265.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $237.35. The company has a market cap of $119.05 billion, a PE ratio of 37.12, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.07.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.08. Eaton had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 13.88%. The firm had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. This is an increase from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.88%.

In related news, insider Ernest W. Marshall, Jr. sold 19,750 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.17, for a total value of $5,395,107.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,116,427.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Eaton news, insider Ernest W. Marshall, Jr. sold 19,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.17, for a total transaction of $5,395,107.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,116,427.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Olivier Leonetti sold 4,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.00, for a total value of $1,213,392.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,942 shares of company stock worth $7,108,707. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ETN. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Eaton from $200.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on Eaton from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Eaton from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Eaton from $262.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Eaton from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eaton presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.77.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

