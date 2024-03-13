Headinvest LLC Sells 360 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Headinvest LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the quarter. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 105.5% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $37,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 502.2% in the first quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

BIV traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.30. The stock had a trading volume of 287,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,415,967. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.08. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $70.43 and a one year high of $77.71.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a $0.2249 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

