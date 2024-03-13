Headinvest LLC Takes Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 71,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,040,000. Fiserv makes up 1.7% of Headinvest LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in Fiserv during the third quarter worth about $767,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 3rd quarter valued at about $600,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 18,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after acquiring an additional 2,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,188,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $134,227,000 after acquiring an additional 443,117 shares during the last quarter. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Fiserv

In other news, EVP Suzan Kereere sold 1,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.88, for a total value of $216,993.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,792 shares in the company, valued at $6,350,600.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 188,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.77, for a total value of $24,972,443.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,491 shares in the company, valued at $17,723,600.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Suzan Kereere sold 1,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.88, for a total value of $216,993.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,792 shares in the company, valued at $6,350,600.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fiserv Stock Performance

Shares of FI traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $151.33. The stock had a trading volume of 465,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,516,310. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.52 and a 12 month high of $152.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.35 billion, a PE ratio of 30.13, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $143.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.78.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 16.07%. Fiserv’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.63 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price target on Fiserv from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. B. Riley upped their price target on Fiserv from $152.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. BNP Paribas raised Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Fiserv from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Fiserv from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fiserv has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.04.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

