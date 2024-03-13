Healthcare Triangle, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCTI) Short Interest Down 54.7% in February

Healthcare Triangle, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCTI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 22,400 shares, a drop of 54.7% from the February 14th total of 49,400 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 78,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Healthcare Triangle Price Performance
Shares of HCTI stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.80. 17,542 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,040. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.32. The firm has a market cap of $7.76 million, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.01. Healthcare Triangle has a 1-year low of $1.75 and a 1-year high of $10.89.
Healthcare Triangle Company Profile
