Healthcare Triangle, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCTI) Short Interest Down 54.7% in February

Healthcare Triangle, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCTI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 22,400 shares, a drop of 54.7% from the February 14th total of 49,400 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 78,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of HCTI stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.80. 17,542 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,040. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.32. The firm has a market cap of $7.76 million, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.01. Healthcare Triangle has a 1-year low of $1.75 and a 1-year high of $10.89.

Healthcare Triangle, Inc, a healthcare information technology company, focuses on developing solutions in the sectors of cloud services, data science, and professional and managed services. It provides a suite of software, solutions, platforms, and services that enables healthcare and pharma organizations to deliver personalized healthcare, precision medicine, advances in drug discovery, development and efficacy, collaborative research and development, respond to evidence, and enhance the digital transformation.

