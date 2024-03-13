Hennessy Advisors, Inc. 4.875% Notes due 2026 Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NASDAQ:HNNAZ)

Hennessy Advisors, Inc. 4.875% Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:HNNAZ – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.3047 per share on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.
Hennessy Advisors, Inc. 4.875% Notes due 2026 Stock Performance
NASDAQ HNNAZ opened at $24.05 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.63. Hennessy Advisors, Inc. 4.875% Notes due 2026 has a one year low of $19.80 and a one year high of $25.64.
Hennessy Advisors, Inc. 4.875% Notes due 2026 Company Profile
