Hennessy Advisors, Inc. 4.875% Notes due 2026 Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NASDAQ:HNNAZ)

Hennessy Advisors, Inc. 4.875% Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:HNNAZ – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.3047 per share on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

Hennessy Advisors, Inc. 4.875% Notes due 2026 Stock Performance

NASDAQ HNNAZ opened at $24.05 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.63. Hennessy Advisors, Inc. 4.875% Notes due 2026 has a one year low of $19.80 and a one year high of $25.64.

Get Hennessy Advisors Inc. 4.875% Notes due 2026 alerts:

Hennessy Advisors, Inc. 4.875% Notes due 2026 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

hennessy advisors, inc. is the publicly traded investment manager of the hennessy funds. the company serves clients with integrity, honesty and candor. hennessy advisors’ strength lies in their disciplined investment style and commitment to managing their mutual funds for the benefit of their shareholders.

Receive News & Ratings for Hennessy Advisors Inc. 4.875% Notes due 2026 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hennessy Advisors Inc. 4.875% Notes due 2026 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.