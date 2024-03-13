Hercules Capital, Inc. to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.50 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:HTGC)

Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research increased their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hercules Capital in a research report issued on Thursday, March 7th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.49. The consensus estimate for Hercules Capital’s current full-year earnings is $2.05 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Hercules Capital’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.03 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.04 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.10 EPS.

Get Hercules Capital alerts:

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.06. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 73.26%. The company had revenue of $122.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Hercules Capital from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Hercules Capital from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Hercules Capital from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Compass Point cut Hercules Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $17.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Hercules Capital in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.75.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Hercules Capital

Hercules Capital Stock Performance

HTGC opened at $18.23 on Monday. Hercules Capital has a 12-month low of $10.94 and a 12-month high of $18.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.64 and a 200-day moving average of $16.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hercules Capital

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTGC. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in Hercules Capital by 220.3% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Hercules Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hercules Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Hercules Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 1,105.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,382 shares during the last quarter. 25.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hercules Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.53%. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.26%.

Hercules Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hercules Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hercules Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.