Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its position in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 136,962 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 153,578 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Hess were worth $20,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Hess by 2.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,239,078 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,697,579,000 after acquiring an additional 889,122 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hess by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,928,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,310,590,000 after purchasing an additional 667,979 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Hess by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,790,382 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,191,928,000 after purchasing an additional 303,942 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hess by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,841,704 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $792,091,000 after purchasing an additional 113,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Hess by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,610,484 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $552,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,204 shares during the period. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hess Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of HES traded up $2.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $149.07. The stock had a trading volume of 618,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,855,786. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.44. Hess Co. has a twelve month low of $113.82 and a twelve month high of $167.75. The firm has a market cap of $45.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.58 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Hess Dividend Announcement

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.20. Hess had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 12.98%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. Hess’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hess news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 4,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.52, for a total transaction of $680,400.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 125,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,161,828.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 4,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.52, for a total value of $680,400.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 125,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,161,828.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John B. Hess sold 73,885 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.87, for a total transaction of $10,777,604.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,234,794.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 141,877 shares of company stock valued at $20,707,982. 9.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HES. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Hess from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Hess in a report on Friday, March 8th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on Hess from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Hess from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.57.

About Hess

(Free Report)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

