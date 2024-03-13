Hillenbrand, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 (NYSE:HI)

Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.222 per share on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

Hillenbrand has raised its dividend by an average of 1.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 17 years. Hillenbrand has a dividend payout ratio of 21.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Hillenbrand to earn $4.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.89 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.4%.

Hillenbrand Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of HI opened at $48.66 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.49. Hillenbrand has a 12-month low of $37.19 and a 12-month high of $53.76.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hillenbrand

Hillenbrand ( NYSE:HI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $773.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $776.40 million. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 18.39%. As a group, research analysts predict that Hillenbrand will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kimberly K. Ryan purchased 5,600 shares of Hillenbrand stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.94 per share, for a total transaction of $251,664.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 133,604 shares in the company, valued at $6,004,163.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Robert M. Vanhimbergen bought 11,319 shares of Hillenbrand stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.23 per share, for a total transaction of $511,958.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,563,103.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kimberly K. Ryan purchased 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.94 per share, for a total transaction of $251,664.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 133,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,004,163.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HI. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 94.4% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 63.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hillenbrand in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Hillenbrand in the 3rd quarter worth $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HI. CL King initiated coverage on shares of Hillenbrand in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered Hillenbrand from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th.

Hillenbrand Company Profile

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as an industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Process Solutions and Molding Technology Solutions. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, equipment system design services, as well as offers mixing technology, ingredient automation, and portion process; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

See Also

