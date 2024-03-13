HireRight (NYSE:HRT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HireRight (NYSE:HRT – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on HRT. William Blair downgraded shares of HireRight from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of HireRight in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HireRight presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Shares of NYSE HRT opened at $14.17 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.75. HireRight has a fifty-two week low of $8.50 and a fifty-two week high of $14.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.96 million, a P/E ratio of -56.68 and a beta of 0.17.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HRT. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of HireRight during the third quarter worth $35,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of HireRight by 727.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 4,358 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of HireRight by 328.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,929 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of HireRight during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of HireRight by 472.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 8,402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.49% of the company’s stock.

HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions worldwide. The company offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers. It provides its services through software and data platform that integrates into its customers' human capital management systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring.

