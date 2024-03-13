Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Position Increased by Hudson Bay Capital Management LP

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 93.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 46,500 shares during the quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $17,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HON. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 2.9% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,598 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 5.4% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 9,581 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. United Bank lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 25.0% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 8,404 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after buying an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 31.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 780,906 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $151,949,000 after buying an additional 187,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 16.8% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HON has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $220.89.

NASDAQ:HON traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $199.92. The stock had a trading volume of 303,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,002,137. The business’s 50 day moving average is $199.45 and its 200 day moving average is $194.15. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.88 and a fifty-two week high of $210.87. The stock has a market cap of $130.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.51, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.17% and a net margin of 15.43%. The firm had revenue of $9.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.00%.

In other Honeywell International news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total transaction of $5,028,345.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 183,400 shares in the company, valued at $36,164,646. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

