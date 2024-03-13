Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A (NASDAQ:HOVNP) Short Interest Up 126.3% in February

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A (NASDAQ:HOVNP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, an increase of 126.3% from the February 14th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A Stock Performance

NASDAQ HOVNP traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $18.39. 2,235 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,328. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.13. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A has a fifty-two week low of $15.53 and a fifty-two week high of $19.89.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ara K. Hovnanian sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.33, for a total transaction of $441,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 60,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,915,674.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ara K. Hovnanian sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.33, for a total transaction of $441,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,915,674.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Vincent Pagano, Jr. sold 3,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.59, for a total value of $597,026.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,645,584.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,499 shares of company stock worth $3,180,844 over the last ninety days.

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A Company Profile

for a complete listing of all our available career opportunities, please visit khov.com/careers. hovnanian enterprises, inc., founded in 1959 by kevork s. hovnanian, is headquartered in red bank, new jersey. the company is one of the nation’s largest homebuilders with operations in arizona, california, delaware, florida, georgia, illinois, maryland, new jersey, ohio, pennsylvania, south carolina, texas, virginia, washington, d.c.

