Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Reaches New 52-Week High at $398.24

Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $398.24 and last traded at $394.53, with a volume of 25739 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $396.93.

HUBB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hubbell from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $333.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on Hubbell from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Hubbell from $351.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com cut Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on Hubbell in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $338.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hubbell currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $363.57.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $21.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $351.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $322.16.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.11. Hubbell had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 14.14%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 16.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.73%.

In related news, insider Mark Eugene Mikes sold 1,837 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.16, for a total transaction of $657,939.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,896,815.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Hubbell news, insider Mark Eugene Mikes sold 1,837 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.16, for a total value of $657,939.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,896,815.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Katherine Anne Lane sold 1,468 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.51, for a total value of $517,484.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,297,731.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,125 shares of company stock valued at $12,065,100. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HUBB. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hubbell by 32,734.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,472,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $484,497,000 after buying an additional 1,468,463 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Hubbell by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,696,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,202,707,000 after purchasing an additional 918,808 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Hubbell by 133.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,543,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $283,646,000 after purchasing an additional 883,272 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Hubbell during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $143,024,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in Hubbell by 130.2% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 726,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $240,866,000 after purchasing an additional 410,883 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

