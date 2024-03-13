Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Has $86.08 Million Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 4,405.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,595,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,537,400 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises 0.7% of Hudson Bay Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $86,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 52,350.0% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PFE traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.50. The company had a trading volume of 7,867,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,540,586. The company has a market capitalization of $160.93 billion, a PE ratio of 77.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.01. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.61 and a twelve month high of $42.22.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.29. Pfizer had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 3.62%. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue was down 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 26th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 25th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.89%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 466.67%.

PFE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen cut Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, March 1st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.88.

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.47 per share, with a total value of $79,410.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $238,230. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

