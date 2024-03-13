Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 175,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $15,507,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DUK shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.00.

Duke Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DUK traded up $1.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.07. The company had a trading volume of 508,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,114,275. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $83.06 and a 52 week high of $100.39. The stock has a market cap of $74.11 billion, a PE ratio of 26.77, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $94.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.46.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.02). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 9.78%. The company had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 115.49%.

Insider Transactions at Duke Energy

In other news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 3,000 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.57, for a total transaction of $277,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,315,697.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

