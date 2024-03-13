Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 142,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $13,219,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Entergy by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 3,105 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Entergy by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entergy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Entergy by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 156,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,474,000 after purchasing an additional 10,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Entergy by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 455,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,184 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Entergy alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Entergy news, EVP Kimberly Cook-Nelson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total value of $200,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,609,312.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Entergy from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective on shares of Entergy in a research report on Monday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Entergy from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on Entergy from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised Entergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.73.

View Our Latest Research Report on ETR

Entergy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ETR traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $103.53. The company had a trading volume of 97,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,320,068. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $22.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.70. Entergy Co. has a 12-month low of $87.10 and a 12-month high of $111.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $100.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.54.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.52. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 19.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. Entergy’s payout ratio is presently 40.76%.

Entergy Profile

(Free Report)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.