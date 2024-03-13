Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Takes Position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 142,524 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,497,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.27% of Masimo as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eminence Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Masimo during the third quarter valued at approximately $90,859,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Masimo by 3.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,120,123 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,007,066,000 after acquiring an additional 178,267 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Masimo in the third quarter valued at approximately $132,699,000. Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Masimo in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,876,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Masimo in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,449,000. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Masimo alerts:

Masimo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MASI traded down $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $128.80. The company had a trading volume of 28,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,062. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.40. Masimo Co. has a fifty-two week low of $75.22 and a fifty-two week high of $198.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.48 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Masimo ( NASDAQ:MASI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $548.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.69 million. Masimo had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 13.77%. Masimo’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Masimo Co. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on MASI. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Masimo from $70.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective (up from $107.00) on shares of Masimo in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Masimo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.14.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MASI

Masimo Profile

(Free Report)

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and regional oximetry.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.