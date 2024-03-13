Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Hudson Global Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ HSON opened at $14.15 on Friday. Hudson Global has a twelve month low of $13.38 and a twelve month high of $24.25. The firm has a market cap of $39.90 million, a P/E ratio of 29.48, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.80 and a 200 day moving average of $16.61.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hudson Global

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hudson Global by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 142,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,814 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hudson Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in Hudson Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,563,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Hudson Global by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Hudson Global by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. 48.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hudson Global Company Profile

Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.

