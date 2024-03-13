Humana (NYSE:HUM) Stock Rating Lowered by Argus

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Argus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on HUM. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Humana from $515.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.00 price target (down previously from $530.00) on shares of Humana in a report on Friday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $595.00 to $360.00 in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Humana from $550.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $630.00 target price on shares of Humana in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $494.00.

Shares of HUM stock opened at $345.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $41.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $385.57 and a 200-day moving average of $451.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Humana has a 1-year low of $334.54 and a 1-year high of $541.21.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.87). The business had revenue of $26.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.47 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 2.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Humana will post 16.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Humana news, Director Jorge S. Mesquita purchased 545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $367.09 per share, for a total transaction of $200,064.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $946,358.02. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HUM. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in Humana by 4.0% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,709 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,484,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Humana by 0.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,463,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Humana by 0.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,906 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,135,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Humana by 19.0% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 615 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in Humana by 25.0% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 29,809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,971,000 after buying an additional 5,964 shares during the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

