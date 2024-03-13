Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANL) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a drop of 55.6% from the February 14th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of Huntington Bancshares stock traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $24.36. 10,048 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,749. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.85. Huntington Bancshares has a 52 week low of $19.71 and a 52 week high of $25.67.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.4298 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

