HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 185,814 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 100% from the previous session’s volume of 92,840 shares.The stock last traded at $18.97 and had previously closed at $16.33.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of HUTCHMED from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.10 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of HUTCHMED in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of HUTCHMED from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.70.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.68 and its 200 day moving average is $16.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.60.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in HUTCHMED in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in HUTCHMED by 353.7% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in HUTCHMED by 270.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,693 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in HUTCHMED by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service grew its holdings in HUTCHMED by 429.1% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 9,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 7,381 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.13% of the company’s stock.

HUTCHMED (China) Limited, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in Hong Kong and internationally. The company develops Savolitinib for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary renal cell carcinoma (RCC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for colorectal cancer (CRC), breast cancer, gastric cancer, microsatellite stable-CRC endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, RCC, gastrointestinal, cervical, and solid tumors.

