IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Sold by Headinvest LLC

Headinvest LLC lowered its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32 shares during the quarter. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $4,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gray Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. American Trust raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Trust now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of IDXX traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $546.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,281. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $549.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $499.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.30, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.17. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $372.50 and a fifty-two week high of $583.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $901.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $891.88 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.08% and a return on equity of 71.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDXX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Piper Sandler downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $525.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. BNP Paribas began coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $602.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $605.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $591.50.

Insider Transactions at IDEXX Laboratories

In other news, SVP George Fennell sold 8,198 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $573.87, for a total value of $4,704,586.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,851,815.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other IDEXX Laboratories news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 12,000 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.61, for a total value of $6,871,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,247 shares in the company, valued at $45,377,624.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP George Fennell sold 8,198 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $573.87, for a total transaction of $4,704,586.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,851,815.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,524 shares of company stock valued at $24,871,960 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

About IDEXX Laboratories

(Free Report)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

Further Reading

