Immunocore Holdings plc to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of ($0.43) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts (NASDAQ:IMCR)

Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Immunocore in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 6th. HC Wainwright analyst P. Trucchio forecasts that the company will earn ($0.43) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Immunocore’s current full-year earnings is ($1.58) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Immunocore’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.81) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.08) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.59) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.74) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.71 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on IMCR. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of Immunocore in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Immunocore from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Immunocore in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 target price (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Immunocore in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Immunocore from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.15.

Immunocore Stock Performance

Immunocore stock opened at $61.23 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.03. Immunocore has a 1-year low of $42.21 and a 1-year high of $76.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.77. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.78 and a beta of 0.90.

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.12). Immunocore had a negative net margin of 22.48% and a negative return on equity of 15.78%. The firm had revenue of $70.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.25 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.63) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Immunocore

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Immunocore by 103.9% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Immunocore by 10,828.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Immunocore by 89.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Immunocore during the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Immunocore during the 1st quarter worth about $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Leger Tina Amber St sold 4,375 shares of Immunocore stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.89, for a total value of $305,768.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Immunocore Company Profile

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. It also developing other programs for oncology comprise tebentafusp that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial in patients with advanced melanoma; IMC-F106C, which is in a Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with multiple solid tumor cancers comprising cutaneous melanoma, ovarian, non-small cell lung cancer, and endometrial; IMC-T119C for multiple solid tumor cancers; IMC-P115C for multiple solid tumor cancers; and IMC-R117C, which is for a range of tumors, including colorectal, gastro-esophageal, and pancreatic cancers.

