ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

IMGN has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Friday, December 1st. HC Wainwright cut shares of ImmunoGen from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $31.26 in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $31.00 price objective (up from $24.00) on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Monday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Monday, November 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair cut shares of ImmunoGen from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.77.

ImmunoGen Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at ImmunoGen

Shares of IMGN stock opened at $31.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. ImmunoGen has a 52 week low of $3.61 and a 52 week high of $31.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a PE ratio of -100.74 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.00.

In other ImmunoGen news, VP Renee Lentini sold 6,548 shares of ImmunoGen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.74, for a total value of $194,737.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,452 shares in the company, valued at $251,362.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Theresa Wingrove sold 187,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total transaction of $5,562,449.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,546.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Renee Lentini sold 6,548 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.74, for a total transaction of $194,737.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,362.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 311,660 shares of company stock worth $9,210,070. 5.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ImmunoGen by 3,028.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in ImmunoGen during the second quarter worth about $28,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in ImmunoGen during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ImmunoGen during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ImmunoGen during the third quarter worth about $35,000. 90.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ImmunoGen Company Profile

ImmunoGen, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing the antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) for cancer patients. The company's product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha (FRa), for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and a cell-surface protein expressed in various epithelial tumors, including ovarian, endometrial, and non-small-cell lung cancers, as well as Pivekimab sunirine, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

