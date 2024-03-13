Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 58.73% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on IMVT. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Immunovant from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Immunovant from $30.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Immunovant from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Immunovant in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Immunovant in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.88.

Get Immunovant alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Immunovant

Immunovant Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of IMVT stock opened at $31.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.09. Immunovant has a 1 year low of $14.05 and a 1 year high of $45.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.12 and a beta of 0.67.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.07. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Immunovant will post -1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Immunovant news, insider Julia G. Butchko sold 1,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.59, for a total transaction of $50,051.23. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 409,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,820,472.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Immunovant news, insider Julia G. Butchko sold 1,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.59, for a total transaction of $50,051.23. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 409,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,820,472.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eva Renee Barnett sold 2,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.15, for a total transaction of $105,919.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 320,420 shares in the company, valued at $11,583,183. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,151 shares of company stock worth $659,896 in the last three months. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Immunovant

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Immunovant in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,920,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Immunovant by 1,299.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 327,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,556,000 after purchasing an additional 303,707 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Immunovant in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,987,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Immunovant in the 3rd quarter valued at $342,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Immunovant during the 3rd quarter valued at $12,023,000. 42.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Immunovant Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that target the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor for the treatment of myasthenia gravis, thyroid eye disease, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, and Graves diseases, as well as warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Immunovant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunovant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.