Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) Shares Gap Up to $31.50

Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $31.50, but opened at $32.46. Immunovant shares last traded at $31.01, with a volume of 86,426 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Immunovant from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Immunovant from $30.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Immunovant from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Wolfe Research began coverage on Immunovant in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Immunovant in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Immunovant presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.88.

Immunovant Trading Down 1.0 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.09. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.12 and a beta of 0.67.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.07. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Immunovant, Inc. will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Immunovant

In other news, CFO Eva Renee Barnett sold 3,515 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.83, for a total value of $147,032.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 323,350 shares in the company, valued at $13,525,730.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Immunovant news, insider Julia G. Butchko sold 1,297 shares of Immunovant stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.59, for a total transaction of $50,051.23. Following the sale, the insider now owns 409,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,820,472.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Eva Renee Barnett sold 3,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.83, for a total value of $147,032.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 323,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,525,730.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,151 shares of company stock valued at $659,896 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMVT. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Immunovant by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 295,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,429,000 after purchasing an additional 126,412 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Immunovant by 119.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,602,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,517,000 after acquiring an additional 872,520 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Immunovant in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Immunovant during the fourth quarter worth $2,528,000. Finally, Velan Capital Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Immunovant in the 4th quarter worth $1,159,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.45% of the company’s stock.

About Immunovant

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that target the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor for the treatment of myasthenia gravis, thyroid eye disease, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, and Graves diseases, as well as warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

