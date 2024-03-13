Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (IRT) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 27th

Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 19th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.

Independence Realty Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Independence Realty Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 206.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Independence Realty Trust to earn $1.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.6%.

Independence Realty Trust Trading Up 0.9 %

Independence Realty Trust stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.98. 210,155 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,325,665. Independence Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $11.61 and a 52 week high of $18.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.66.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ethic Inc. acquired a new position in Independence Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 14.1% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 87.7% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 5,266 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. 85.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price target (up from $14.00) on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Independence Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.

