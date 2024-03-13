Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 11th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 19th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.

Independence Realty Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Independence Realty Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 206.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Independence Realty Trust to earn $1.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.6%.

Independence Realty Trust Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE:IRT traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.01. The stock had a trading volume of 126,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,324,698. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.16 and its 200 day moving average is $14.66. Independence Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.61 and a fifty-two week high of $18.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on IRT shares. BMO Capital Markets restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Friday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ethic Inc. bought a new position in Independence Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $217,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 14.1% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 87.7% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 5,266 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the period. 85.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.

Featured Stories

