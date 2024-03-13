Insider Buying: Mader Group Limited (ASX:MAD) Insider Purchases 3,269 Shares of Stock

Mader Group Limited (ASX:MAD – Get Free Report) insider Justin Nuich purchased 3,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$6.08 ($4.03) per share, for a total transaction of A$19,875.52 ($13,162.60).

The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.91.

Mader Group

Mader Group Limited, a contracting company, provides specialist technical services in the mining, energy, and industrial sectors in Australia and internationally. It offers fabrication and line boring, electrical services, mechanical maintenance, and component exchange; infrastructure maintenance, rail services, power generation and marine, road transport maintenance, maintenance project, specialised tool hire, clean team, maintenance centre, and training and mentoring services.

