Insider Buying: RMA Global Limited (ASX:RMY) Insider Acquires 500,000 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Mar 13th, 2024

RMA Global Limited (ASX:RMYGet Free Report) insider Ashley Farrugia bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.08 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of A$40,000.00 ($26,490.07).

RMA Global Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.41.

About RMA Global

RMA Global Limited, an online digital marketing company, provides data on real estate in Australia, New Zealand, and the United States. The company offers data on sale results for residential real estate agents and agencies, as well as reviews of agent performance from vendors and buyers of residential real estate.

