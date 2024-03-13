Insider Selling: Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Director Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.96, for a total transaction of $899,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,135,548.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Comfort Systems USA stock traded up $2.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $304.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,930. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.09 and a 1-year high of $329.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.54 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $241.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $204.68.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 6.21%. Comfort Systems USA’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 11.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Comfort Systems USA Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is 11.11%.

Several research firms have commented on FIX. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $200.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Comfort Systems USA from $208.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Comfort Systems USA

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Comfort Systems USA by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,115 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 514 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,157 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 5.5% during the third quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,434 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 2.7% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,925 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and renovation, expansion, maintenance, monitoring, repair, and replacement of existing buildings.

