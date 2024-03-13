Insider Selling: George Weston Limited (TSE:WN) Director Sells 23,113 Shares of Stock

George Weston Limited (TSE:WN – Get Free Report) Director Willard Galen Garfield Weston sold 23,113 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$181.51, for a total transaction of C$4,195,261.43.

Willard Galen Garfield Weston also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 4th, Willard Galen Garfield Weston sold 32,100 shares of George Weston stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$176.68, for a total value of C$5,671,431.21.

On Thursday, February 29th, Willard Galen Garfield Weston sold 79,200 shares of George Weston stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$144.88, for a total value of C$11,474,503.92.

George Weston Stock Performance

TSE:WN opened at C$183.02 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$173.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$162.21. George Weston Limited has a 1-year low of C$144.41 and a 1-year high of C$184.42. The stock has a market cap of C$24.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.38.

George Weston Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.713 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. George Weston’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.96%.

WN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on George Weston from C$216.00 to C$218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of George Weston from C$172.00 to C$185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of George Weston from C$213.00 to C$222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$184.00 to C$179.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Desjardins raised George Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$177.00 to C$187.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, George Weston currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$201.00.

George Weston Company Profile

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw) and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties). The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

