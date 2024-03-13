Insider Selling: PHX Energy Services Corp. (TSE:PHX) Senior Officer Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

PHX Energy Services Corp. (TSE:PHX – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Michael Leslie Buker sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.97, for a total value of C$89,700.00.

PHX Energy Services Trading Up 0.1 %

PHX stock traded up C$0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$8.95. 27,394 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,161. PHX Energy Services Corp. has a 52-week low of C$5.58 and a 52-week high of C$9.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.32, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$8.99 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.36. The firm has a market capitalization of C$423.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 2.38.

PHX Energy Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from PHX Energy Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.94%. PHX Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio is 40.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PHX shares. ATB Capital boosted their target price on PHX Energy Services from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on PHX Energy Services from C$12.50 to C$11.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on PHX Energy Services from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th.

PHX Energy Services Company Profile

PHX Energy Services Corp. provides horizontal and directional drilling technology and services to oil and natural gas exploration and development companies in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers Velocity Real-Time Systems that provide downhole guidance systems; Atlas motors; PowerDrive Orbit RSS, a rotary steerable system; P-360 Positive Pulse MWD System, a measurement while drilling (MWD) tool; and E-360 EM MWD System, an MWD tool that transmits electric signals through geological formations.

