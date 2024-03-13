Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Announces Dividend Increase – $1.60 Per Share

Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 1.60 per share by the construction company on Sunday, March 31st. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Installed Building Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33.

Installed Building Products has a dividend payout ratio of 10.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Installed Building Products to earn $11.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.9%.

NYSE:IBP opened at $240.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.09. The company has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.89. Installed Building Products has a 52 week low of $102.57 and a 52 week high of $247.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $205.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.08.

Installed Building Products ( NYSE:IBP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $720.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.59 million. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 47.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Installed Building Products will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on IBP. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Installed Building Products from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Loop Capital raised shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Installed Building Products from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $199.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Installed Building Products in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $188.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $203.80.

In other Installed Building Products news, CAO Todd R. Fry sold 500 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.50, for a total transaction of $116,750.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,675,596. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Installed Building Products news, CFO Michael Thomas Miller sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.34, for a total value of $1,216,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,320 shares in the company, valued at $9,324,788.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Todd R. Fry sold 500 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.50, for a total value of $116,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,675,596. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,619 shares of company stock valued at $1,606,732 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 10.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,454,884 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $507,990,000 after buying an additional 405,604 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Installed Building Products by 13.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,836,175 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $239,629,000 after buying an additional 329,661 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Installed Building Products by 0.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,406,928 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $118,871,000 after acquiring an additional 4,335 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Installed Building Products by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 959,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $134,413,000 after acquiring an additional 34,570 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Installed Building Products by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 753,871 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $85,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977 shares during the period. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. The company offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

