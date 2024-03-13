Insurance Australia Group Limited (OTCMKTS:IAUGY) Short Interest Update

Insurance Australia Group Limited (OTCMKTS:IAUGY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decline of 59.4% from the February 14th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Insurance Australia Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS IAUGY remained flat at $19.76 on Wednesday. 2,392 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,612. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.59 and its 200 day moving average is $18.86. Insurance Australia Group has a one year low of $14.90 and a one year high of $21.17.

Insurance Australia Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be issued a $0.1958 dividend. This is an increase from Insurance Australia Group’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. Insurance Australia Group’s payout ratio is currently 69.30%.

Insurance Australia Group Company Profile

Insurance Australia Group Limited underwrites general insurance products and provides investment management services in Australia and New Zealand. It offers personal and commercial insurance products, including bicycle, comprehensive motor, commercial and motor fleet, commercial property and liability, construction and engineering, consumer credit, compulsory third party, directors and officers, extended warranty, farm, crop, livestock, home and contents, income protection, marine, veteran, vintage and classic car, boat, caravan, travel, life, professional indemnity, public and product liability, security, workers' compensation, motor vehicle, personal liability, business, and rural and horticultural, as well as reinsurance.

