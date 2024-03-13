Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Bought by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 219.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,146,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,348,126 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,336,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 7.0% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 126,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,956,000 after purchasing an additional 8,320 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.4% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. First County Bank CT increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.7% in the third quarter. First County Bank CT now owns 3,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 6.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 303,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,399,000 after purchasing an additional 17,804 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 16.6% in the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 16,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.83.

ICE opened at $137.00 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $132.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $78.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.62, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.02. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $94.16 and a one year high of $140.43.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 23.91%. Intercontinental Exchange’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

In other news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total value of $69,415.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,326 shares in the company, valued at $2,544,198.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $297,864.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 43,493 shares in the company, valued at $5,480,118. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total value of $69,415.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,544,198.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 157,617 shares of company stock worth $20,784,288 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

