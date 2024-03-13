InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) Stock Rating Lowered by Sanford C. Bernstein

InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Sanford C. Bernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank cut InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Societe Generale lowered InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of IHG stock opened at $108.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $98.69 and a 200 day moving average of $85.57. InterContinental Hotels Group has a twelve month low of $63.12 and a twelve month high of $112.08.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 621.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in InterContinental Hotels Group during the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in InterContinental Hotels Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 5.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, voco, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, EVEN, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn, Garner, avid hotels, Atwell Suites, Staybridge Suites, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, and Candlewood Suites brand names.

