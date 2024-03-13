International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC) Director Antonio R. Sanchez, Jr. Sells 40,000 Shares

International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC – Get Free Report) Director Antonio R. Sanchez, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.22, for a total transaction of $2,168,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,312,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,149,923.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBOC traded down $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.64. The company had a trading volume of 38,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,427. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.38. International Bancshares Co. has a one year low of $39.10 and a one year high of $55.37.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a yield of 2.5%. This is a positive change from International Bancshares’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. International Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 19.94%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised International Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Bancshares by 40.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 63,070 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,662,000 after acquiring an additional 18,235 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of International Bancshares by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 181,576 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,664,000 after purchasing an additional 7,989 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of International Bancshares by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,508 shares of the bank’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 11.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,506 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in International Bancshares by 1.7% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 28,422 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. 63.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services in Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans.

