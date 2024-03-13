International General Insurance (NASDAQ:IGIC) Shares Gap Up to $12.62

International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:IGIC – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.62, but opened at $13.20. International General Insurance shares last traded at $13.03, with a volume of 8,670 shares changing hands.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on International General Insurance from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.03. The stock has a market cap of $607.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.16.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of International General Insurance during the third quarter worth about $1,063,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of International General Insurance by 492.4% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 67,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 55,775 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International General Insurance during the third quarter worth about $142,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of International General Insurance by 46.7% during the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 66,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares during the period. Finally, Shay Capital LLC raised its position in shares of International General Insurance by 8.9% during the second quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 308,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,754,000 after purchasing an additional 25,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.68% of the company’s stock.

International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. provides specialty insurance and reinsurance solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Specialty Long-tail, Specialty Short-tail, and Reinsurance. The company underwrites a portfolio of specialty risks, including energy, property, construction and engineering, ports and terminals, general aviation, political violence, professional lines, financial institutions, marine, contingency, treaty, and casualty reinsurance.

