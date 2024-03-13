Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Receives $371.60 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $371.60.

ISRG has been the subject of several analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $318.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $390.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th.

In related news, SVP Mark Brosius sold 196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $78,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,842 shares in the company, valued at $736,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, SVP Mark Brosius sold 196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $78,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,842 shares in the company, valued at $736,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 4,318 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.15, for a total value of $1,598,307.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 189 shares in the company, valued at $69,958.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 243,377 shares of company stock worth $93,925,467. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. SWP Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at $255,000. Objective Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 619.1% in the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,926 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 4,241 shares during the period. Finally, Willner & Heller LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at $1,338,000. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $389.40 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical has a one year low of $222.65 and a one year high of $403.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $374.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $326.45. The company has a market cap of $137.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.36.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.12. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

