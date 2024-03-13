Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR) Shares Bought by Financial Advisory Group

Financial Advisory Group raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 102,536 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,905 shares during the quarter. Financial Advisory Group owned about 0.17% of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 208.3% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 23.2% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $99,000.

BSCR stock remained flat at $19.31 during trading on Wednesday. 68,562 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 529,601. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $18.52 and a 52-week high of $19.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.34 and its 200 day moving average is $19.08.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.0642 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

