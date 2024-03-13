Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:VCV)

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0366 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

VCV opened at $9.87 on Wednesday. Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $8.05 and a 1-year high of $10.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCV. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $88,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth $88,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $155,000. 14.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

