Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQWL) Shares Bought by CoreFirst Bank & Trust

CoreFirst Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQWL – Free Report) by 406.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,574 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,474 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust owned approximately 0.16% of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF worth $438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter valued at $59,000. PSI Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF by 505.8% in the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF by 128.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter valued at $218,000.

Get Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EQWL stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $93.65. 17,692 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,693. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $330.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 0.98. Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $73.72 and a 12-month high of $93.67.

About Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF

PowerShares Fundamental Pure Large Core Portfolio (the Fund), formerly PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Portfolio, is based on the RAFI Fundamental Large Core Index (Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index. The Index is consisted of common stocks of large core United States companies, including real estate investment trusts (REITs), from a universe consisted of the 2,500 largest United States companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.