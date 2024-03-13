Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPH) Reaches New 52-Week High at $31.80

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPH – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $31.80 and last traded at $31.72, with a volume of 2285 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.69.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.72.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $482,000. Occidental Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $282,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $261,000. Peak Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,198,000. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,893,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (RSPH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US health care companies taken from the S&P 500 Index. RSPH was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

