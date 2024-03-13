Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP) Hits New 12-Month High at $103.89

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $103.89 and last traded at $103.82, with a volume of 11776 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $103.18.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.71.

Get Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,986,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,934,000 after buying an additional 832,388 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,670,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,636,000 after buying an additional 891,343 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,952,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,432,000 after buying an additional 643,044 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 1,228,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,396,000 after buying an additional 23,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,218,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,495,000 after buying an additional 117,633 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.