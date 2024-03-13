Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the February 14th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF Stock Performance
Shares of PSCF stock opened at $47.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.03. Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF has a one year low of $38.28 and a one year high of $50.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.68.
Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.355 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF Company Profile
PowerShares S&P SmallCap Financials Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Financials Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States financial service companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing services and products, including banking, investment services, insurance and real estate finance services.
Featured Stories
