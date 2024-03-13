Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the February 14th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PSCF stock opened at $47.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.03. Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF has a one year low of $38.28 and a one year high of $50.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.68.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.355 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,558,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $402,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF by 159.5% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 17,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 10,551 shares during the period. Atlas Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $310,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF by 52.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 5,606 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Financials Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Financials Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States financial service companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing services and products, including banking, investment services, insurance and real estate finance services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.